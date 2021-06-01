| 10.6°C Dublin

InFocus: What to do if you've been hacked - and how one Irish woman almost lost her business

You've been HACKED.

What does it mean? Are we all at risk?


In this podcast, host Denise Calnan talks to Irish Independent Technology Editor Adrian Weckler about how we can protect ourselves from being hacked - and what it actually means to be hacked.

And we speak to celebrity makeup artist and businesswoman Niamh Martin who almost lost her business after her social media accounts were hacked and held to ransom.

You can listen, follow and subscribe to InFocus wherever you like to listen to your podcasts.

