InFocus: Veronica Guerin – 25 years later her killers continue to avoid justice

Veronica Guerin was a ground breaking journalist who was determined to take on Ireland’s growing criminal empire in a way that the State wasn’t.

It has been 25 years since the mother-of-one was shot dead on the Naas Road as a result of her exposés in the Sunday Independent. Only one person is behind bars for the murder and it isn’t the man who ordered the hit.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to Paul Williams about how most of the men who set out to kill his friend have avoided justice. And Liam Collins recalls working alongside the journalist whose impact on Irish society has arguably been greater than any other.