InFocus: Third time lucky - hairdressers and barbers are open, how has the industry changed?

"Hello, how may I help you?" - yes, hairdressers and barbers have opened for the first time in five months and the phones are ringing off the hook for appointments.

There is an 'appointments only' rule, and men and women alike are booking their much-anticipated slot to get the chop and feel like themselves again.

There is nothing like a new hairdo to put a pep in your step. But why is it that our hair is so important to us? In this podcast, host Denise Calnan speaks to Irish Independent writer Katie Byrne who gives us some insight into the psychology of hair. She also discusses the challenges the hairdressing industry now faces.

And what's in store for both hairdressers and clients? We know the magazines and cups of tea are a thing of the past, but Lisa Eccles, vice-president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation and owner of Zinc Salon in Kilmainhan explains why consumers can expect an even better haircut experience post-lockdown and explains how salons nationwide have adjusted to the new way of life.