InFocus: 'There are flags raised and questions that we need answered' - Andrew McGinley

The story of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley has given every parent in this country moment for pause over the past week.

Killed by their mother Deirdre Morley who a jury ruled was not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

That’s a verdict their children’s father agrees with – but for Andrew McGinley reflecting on where he finds himself now, he tells of the many unanswered questions.

In this podcast, Andrew sits down with host Kevin Doyle to speak about the changes he believes should be made to the Mental Health Act so that patients automatically have an advocate or family member who is aware of their condition and the potential risks that might come with it.

Andrew is acutely aware of the interest in his story – and despite his own grief sees an opportunity to honour his children.