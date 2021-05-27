Renters could be forgiven for feeling they are the forgotten cohort of the housing crisis. With the spotlight often on homeless people and first-time buyers, those who are renting don’t get as much attention.

In this podcast Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Irish Independent Political Reporter Gabija Gataveckaite about her experience of renting.

“I lived with six other people, every room was converted into a bedroom and there was no living room. Mould, mice, thin walls, we had the lot..’

And Irish Independent Public Affairs Correspondent Amy Molloy examines the rights of renters and the wrongs done to them too.

“It took a global crisis for the Government to introduce greater protections for renters, but now that normality is set to resume the evidence suggests the housing crisis is set to get far worse.”