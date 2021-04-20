InFocus: The 'forgotten' industry - the plight of the Irish pub during Covid-19

Pubs have been closed for over a year. (stock image)

Irish pubs have been closed for over a year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Along with the rest of the hospitality industry in Ireland, they have endured one of the longest shutdowns in Europe.

How have they survived and what does the future hold for the Irish pub industry?

In this pilot news podcast, host Denise Calnan explores the issues with contributor and Public Affairs Correspondent Amy Molloy, who has spent the last year following the plight of the Irish pub.

We also visit Dublin publican Dee Costello - the owner of the much-loved Kilmainham spot, The Royal Oak - to hear what life has been like living above a pub with closed doors.

We appreciate your feedback on our podcasts. If you have any thoughts you’d like to share, please email us podcasts@independent.ie

Online Editors