InFocus: Returning to the office - 'Staff can't be victimised if they don't want to be vaccinated'

Employers who don’t allow a mix of working from the office and from home in future will find it difficult to keep staff, an employment law expert has warned.

And workers who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 cannot be victimised or disadvantaged, the human resources consultant says.

The HR Suite managing director Caroline Reidy said many employers see the advantage of a hybrid model of working from the office and home. But she told InFocus, the current affairs podcast from Independent.ie, that staff are also missing the collaboration of being in the office and some do not live in accommodation suitable to working from home.

“I think for most organisations we appreciate the benefit of having some element of back in the office. Where most companies will land is that hybrid model, taking into account employee preferences and employer job requirements. But I think the hybrid model is something that, if organisations are not starting to embrace, that will become an issue around talent retention and talent attraction,” she said.

Mr Reidy is a former member of the Low Pay Commission and is also an adjudicator in the Workplace Relations Commission. She says staff who choose not to be vaccinated are protected by the law and their decision must be respected.

“The key thing for employers is to respect that under the Constitutional right for bodily integrity, everybody has the right to choose to take the vaccine or not and whether that might be to do with an underlying health condition, it might be to do with their religion, which is an equality issue. Ultimately, we have to ensure they are not victimised or disadvantaged should they choose not to,” she says.

Nonetheless, Ms Reidy says employers still have to assess what role people are playing within the organisation.

“However, as an employer we also have to balance that within making sure that we do a risk assessment for the different individual jobs because the vaccination is another layer of health and safety to protect the employee. On a job-by-job, individual, case-by-case basis, we need to assess, ok, based on the job the person does, how essential it is or how important it is. For many roles, it mightn’t become an issue but for some it may become an issue if they are doing international travel or if they are doing very close contact with individuals who might have health conditions themselves,” she said.

Employers should also ensure there is ample consultation with staff when putting the rules on returning to the workplace together, Ms Reidy said.

“The starting point for health and safety always is that, as an employer, you have to provide a safe place of work for your employees and with Covid that obligation is enhanced further with a return-to-work protocol. But I think making sure your risk assessment is updated with the jobs people do is really important and making sure you are taking all practicable measures and consulting with employees. In line with Government protocol, you need to have an employee representative so it’s a positive measure to making sure we do have engagement and input from the employees to make sure they have input as well,” she said.

The vaccine rollout powering on and falling Covid-19 cases means a return to the office is on the horizon for workers. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is tentatively talking about a return at the end of the summer. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledges that convincing employees to return to the workplace will not be an easy task. But with footfall in city centres down by more than 70pc, businesses are lobbying the Government to ensure office workers return soon.

On InFocus, host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Ms Reidy on the legal position for workers on returning to work.

Irish Independent Political Correspondent Hugh O’Connell outlines the challenges facing the Government and Independent.ie Audience Editor Rachel Farrell speaks of the difficulties young workers have encountered working from home.