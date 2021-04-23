InFocus: Pupils of the pandemic - how Covid-19 has changed education forever

It has been a tumultuous year for students, teachers, parents and principals and the impact of Covid 19 on our education system has been far reaching.

In March 2020 then Health Minister Simon Harris shut schools for two weeks to deal with the Covid crisis. Thirteen months later and many students have spent up to five months at home, learning remotely.

In this pilot news podcast, host Fionnán Sheahan speaks to Irish Independent Education Correspondent Katherine Donnelly about the repercussions (both good and bad) of digital learning for students and teachers.

