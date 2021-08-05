| 15.1°C Dublin

InFocus Podcast: Should we vaccinate our children?

Last week the Government confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be extended to all those aged 12 to 15.

This is a question that many parents will have to grapple with over the coming months. But for the parents of vulnerable children it’s a particularly pressing issue.

Aisling McNiffe is the sole carer for teenage son Jack who has Down Syndrome and a rare auto-inflammatory disease. They’ve have been cocooning since March 2020.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to Aisling about her hopes for the vaccination rollout.

“Jack needs herd immunity to be protected fully. Everybody needs to be vaccinated, otherwise the risk remains too great for Jack and for children like him.”

