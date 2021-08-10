InFocus: Inheritance – the story of the Kanturk tragedy

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork

On October 26, 2020, two sons and a father lost their lives in what became known as the 'Kanturk tragedy'.

Mark O'Sullivan (26) was shot dead by his father and brother, who then took their own lives.

Six months later, their bereaved mother and wife Anne O'Sullivan lost her life to terminal cancer.

In this podcast, host Denise Calnan talks to Irish Independent Southern Correspondent Ralph Riegel about the Kanturk tragedy, the story of how a family was wiped out after an inheritance row, and a mother and son's desperate attempts to quell tensions.

This podcast contains distressing content. If any of the issues affect you, please visit our Helplines page for more information (https://www.independent.ie/service/helplines-40487532.html)

You can listen, follow and subscribe to InFocus wherever you like to listen to your podcasts.