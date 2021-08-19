| 12.8°C Dublin

In Focus: ‘We all ran to the bunker when there was gunfire’ – what next for Afghanistan?

The Taliban’s sudden return to power in Afghanistan has caused shock, fear and desperation.

Thousands are still scrambling to Kabul airport trying to escape the country.

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

But what next for Afghanistan? And what does it tell us about Western intervention in the region?

Fionnán Sheahan talks to security analyst Declan Power, about the rapidly changing situation.

And Donegal woman Mary Ellen McGroarty describes Kabul as the Taliban seized power.

“We heard gunshots and didn’t know what was happening. It is a scary and nervous time.”

Ms McGroarty heads up the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan but says she has no intentions of trying to leave.

