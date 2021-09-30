| 13.2°C Dublin

In Focus: The sad story of the sceptic who died from Covid

Covid-skeptic Joe McCarron (75) didn't think the disease would kill him. Blinded by conspiracy theories, he allowed himself to be taken from ICU. Now he’s dead. Sunday Independent Journalist Rodney Edwards investigates what happened.

Covid-sceptic Joe McCarron didn’t believe the disease would kill him. He was wrong. Blinded by Covid conspiracy theories, the 75-year-old allowed a group to remove him from the intensive care unit at Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal under the pretence they were “saving his life”.

Now he’s dead.

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards about Joe’s sad story and the people spreading Covid mistruths in Donegal.

In Focus Podcast: The sad story of the sceptic who died from Covid

