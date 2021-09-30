In Focus: The sad story of the sceptic who died from Covid

Covid-skeptic Joe McCarron (75) didn't think the disease would kill him. Blinded by conspiracy theories, he allowed himself to be taken from ICU. Now he’s dead. Sunday Independent Journalist Rodney Edwards investigates what happened.

Now he’s dead.

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards about Joe’s sad story and the people spreading Covid mistruths in Donegal.