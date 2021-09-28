In Focus: The Political Rich List

The personal wealth of politicians has long been a fascination of the public and has even ended some political careers. We are told modern era politicians are different. Change was promised but did it come?

Today, we hear about the privately wealthy politicians; the TDs who are landlords, shareholders, and have mini property empires. Our national representatives with their lucrative pensions, which would cost millions to buy in the private sector. Can they really represent ordinary workers locked out of the housing market, struggling to make ends meet?

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Editor Philip Ryan and Public Affairs Correspondent Amy Molloy to reveal the Political Rich List.