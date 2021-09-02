| 9.8°C Dublin

In Focus: The Mica Crisis

Mica - a shiny silicate mineral with a layered structure... but it can be devastating when contained in the building blocks used to construct houses.

Families in up to six counties are now watching the walls of their homes crack and are being forced to demolish their houses, as a result of the mineral mica.

In this In Focus podcast, host Denise Calnan speaks to Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards who has been following the crisis. He explains the mica controversy and tells us about meeting families who have lost their homes.

We also speak to Ann Owens, one of the founding members of the Mica Action Group, about the impact it has had on her life.

