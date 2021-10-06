In Focus: The €165bn Regional Challenge – Why all roads must not lead to Dublin

At the National Development Plan 2021-2030 launch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Employment Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal

The National Development Plan has been unveiled with promises of major spending on transport without compromising a green agenda. But can it really drive home the needs of the nation in this Covid-recovery era?

Ireland’s €165bn National Development Plan is the largest state-led building programme in our history, with some €35bn of the 10-year blueprint to be spent in the area of transport across roads and public transport, including walking and cycling.

In this In Focus podcast, host Siobhán Maguire speaks to Irish Independent’s Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan, and Motoring Correspondent, Geraldine Herbert.