In Focus: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story, Episode 3

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
Michelle Smith poses with her three gold medals after the Atlanta Olympic Games of 1996. Photo: Billy Stickland

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Michelle Smith poses with her three gold medals after the Atlanta Olympic Games of 1996. Photo: Billy Stickland

Michelle Smith poses with her three gold medals after the Atlanta Olympic Games of 1996. Photo: Billy Stickland

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

The third and final episode of Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story looks at the legacy and impact of that first week of the 1996 Olympics and the fallout from her doping violation.

While Smith's four-year ban for tampering with a urine sample effectively ended her swimming career at the age of 29, she was not the only person damaged by the episode. For some the effects can still be felt 25 years on.

We talk to Olympic silver medallists Allison Wagner and Marianne Limpert about their memories of Atlanta and the nagging questions that remain unanswered.

We also delve deeper into the bitter divisions between those who vigorously defended Michelle's reputation in the years after her Olympic success and the journalists who simply did not believe her story.

However, one thing almost everyone can agree on was how the controversy changed the shape of Irish sport. It was a wake-up call for everyone.

In Focus Podcast: Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story Episode 1

In Focus Podcast: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smyth Story, Episode 2

