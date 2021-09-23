| 16.8°C Dublin

In Focus: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story. Catch up on Episode 1 and 2 with the final part out tomorrow

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Michelle Smith during a press conference in 1998. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

In a three-part In Focus podcast special we retell the story of Michelle Smith 25 years on from her unprecedented medal haul at the Atlanta Olympics.

The ambitious Dublin swimmer captivated a nation during the summer of 1996 by winning three gold medals and a bronze across an astonishing week in Atlanta, becoming the first Irish woman in history to reach the top step of an Olympic podium.

Four years earlier at the Barcelona Olympics she had been on the verge of quitting her sport, but by 1996 she was on top of the world.

However, while the nation celebrated her sporting success some were already questioning her achievements.

We talk to those who were there to cover the story and those who lost out on gold medals to Michelle, to retrace the glory, controversy, divisions, and personal toll caused by that week in Atlanta.

Featuring Paul Kimmage, Vincent Hogan, Paul Howard, Eamon Dunphy and silver medallists Allison Wagner and Marianne Limpert.

The final part of the series will be released on Friday September 23 and you can catch up on the first two episodes below.

Episode 1

In Focus Podcast: Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story Episode 1

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Episode 2

In Focus Podcast: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smyth Story, Episode 2

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Most Watched

Privacy