In Focus podcast: What next for Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington

Kellie Harrington. The pride of Portland Row. World Champion. Olympic Champion. People’s champion. There can’t be a person in Ireland who doesn’t know her name at this stage.

The last few days will have seemed like a dream for the 31-year-old and despite being as a late bloomer in elite sport, sponsors will know be knocking at her door.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to former Olympian Kenneth Egan about the fame that can be short-lived and come without fortune if not handled carefully. Irish Independent Sport Journalist Vincent Hogan gives his opinion on whether or not Kellie should go to Paris or go pro.