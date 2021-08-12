In Focus podcast: What next for Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington

| 10.3°C Dublin

Kellie Harrington admires the gold medal she won in Tokyo. Photo; Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington admires the gold medal she won in Tokyo. Photo; Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington. The pride of Portland Row. World Champion. Olympic Champion. People’s champion. There can’t be a person in Ireland who doesn’t know her name at this stage.

The last few days will have seemed like a dream for the 31-year-old and despite being as a late bloomer in elite sport, sponsors will know be knocking at her door.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to former Olympian Kenneth Egan about the fame that can be short-lived and come without fortune if not handled carefully. Irish Independent Sport Journalist Vincent Hogan gives his opinion on whether or not Kellie should go to Paris or go pro.

InFocus: What next for Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington?

