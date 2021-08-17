| 12.7°C Dublin

In Focus podcast: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Gerry Hutch after picking up Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport in 2006. Picture by Julien Behal

Gerry Hutch after picking up Mike Tyson at Dublin Airport in 2006. Picture by Julien Behal

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for the criminal in April and, arrested by authorities in Spain in August, he is now set to fight his extradition to Ireland "tooth and nail".

In this podcast, host Denise Calnan talks to Irish Independent journalist Paul Willams, author of 'The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss', about Gerard Hutch, the crime boss described by many as 'different'.

In Focus: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

