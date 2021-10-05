In Focus: Nadine Lott and Sarah Everard: the murders that caused women to say enough is enough

The vicious murder of Nadine Lott has horrified women. The life imprisonment of the perpetrator has prompted a debate about the safety of women in society, coming after the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard brought violence against women to the forefront.

It’s an issue that has profoundly resonated as women feel there is a cultural, attitudinal and policy gap in protecting women.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Nicola Anderson of the Irish Independent and Sarah Benson, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid to discuss the issue.