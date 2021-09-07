In Focus: 'It was like chaos' – the legacy of 9/11, the day the world changed

On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, 19 hijackers from the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda seized control of four US passenger jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center, in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed.

New Yorker Michael Burke has strong family links to Co. Sligo. Michael, a shop steward with the New York Carpenter’s Union at the time, was in Yonkers that morning.

He made his way to ground zero and became part of the volunteer rescue team charged with the task of finding survivors and clearing the mountains of tangled wreckage.

He lost his close friend Kieran Gorman in the attack. 9/11 had a profound impact on Michael personally and left the city and the world in a state of deep shock.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Michael about that fateful day twenty years ago and Kim Bielenberg of the Irish Independent explains the legacy of 9/11 and the impact of the War on Terror.

Michael Burke is currently raising money for the Colm Horkan Memorial Fund. Information and tickets for the virtual golf classic can be found by clicking here.