‘Garthgate’ was the country music drama we didn’t know we needed when it erupted in 2014.

How did it all go so wrong for the star who wanted to stage five concerts at Croke Park? And how can he make this happen in 2022?

In this In Focus podcast, host Fionnán Sheahan speaks to Irish Independent’s Entertainment Correspondent Melanie Finn and Music Critic John Meagher to find out why Garth Brooks has the nation divided once more…

You can subscribe to In Focus wherever you get your podcasts.