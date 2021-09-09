| 16°C Dublin

In Focus: Fiascos, fallout and flare-ups - the Zappone affair and politics post-Covid

A semblance of normality was supposed to return to politics post-pandemic.

However, with the Dáil resuming next week, the Government is engulfed with numerous problems. The controversy around the appointment of former minster Katherine Zappone as a UN Special Envoy rumbles on.

After 18 months focusing entirely on Covid, the concentration is supposed to shift to solving our housing crisis.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Irish Independent Political Reporter Gabija Gataveckaite about the fiascos, flare ups and farragoes facing the Coalition.

