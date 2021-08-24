In Focus: Does the Government Trust the Live Event Industry?

The Government will publish a new roadmap for the lifting of Covid restrictions at the end of the month but already it has been branded too little, too late by many in the events industry.

Justin Green, spokesperson for Event Industry Alliance believes the sector has been discriminated against at a time when 40,000 GAA fans were allowed inside Croke Park.

“Enough is enough, and it’s now time for Micheál Martin to consider his position. On one side he says he can’t allow a sector to fully reopen – a sector of 35,000 people that is worth €3.5 billion to the economy and yet he does the opposite and endorses the All-Ireland hurling final by turning up”

For the thousands of people working in the industry like Nightclub owner Ian Redmond, it has been disheartening to see the goalposts continually moving.

“It’s one rule for the GAA and another rule for the publicans and the nightclub operators. It’s so disheartening that we all can’t be treated fairly. It just shows the power, the depth and the reach of the GAA in this country”

With rising Covid cases and schools and colleges returning it is unlikely that any more measures will be relaxed until the end of September.