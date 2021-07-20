InFocus Podcast: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder: the unanswered questions

The brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has captured the public imagination with two documentaries on the crime.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Irish Independent journalist Senan Molony who met the main suspect Ian Bailey at the scene of the crime 25 years ago.

“Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s death remains a stain on the national consciousness, the savage who slew her having remained free for a quarter-century (unless dead himself). Ireland’s criminal justice embarrassment currently has the attention of the world, amid parallel TV documentaries on Sky and Netflix and a growing demand for answers.”

Ian Bailey was tried for the murder in absentia in France and found guilty. However, the Irish courts refused to extradite him and the Irish Director of Public Prosecutions has said there is not enough evidence to warrant bringing any charges against him.

The Sunday Independent’s Ali Bracken assesses where the investigation is at now and we examine the unanswered questions in arguably the most notorious unsolved crime in Irish history.