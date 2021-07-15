InFocus Podcast: Indoor dining: Is it a passport to discriminate?

Indoor dining and drinking will be back next week - provided you have a vaccine passport.

A million people will be getting their Digital Covid Certificates in the coming days, opening the door for them to restaurants and pubs across the country.

But is the new system discriminating against young people and those who are not vaccinated?

On the InFocus current affairs podcast on Independent.ie, Irish Independent restaurant critic Katy McGuinness expresses reservations and says she won't be going indoors, if possible.

"I’m going to be dining outdoors for as long as possible and when I’m dining indoors I’m going to be bringing my own personal C02 monitor to check ventilations levels in restaurants," she tells host Fionnán Sheahan.

Galway restaurateur owner JP McMahon highlights a potential basklash.

And Irish Independent Political Editor Philip Ryan explains how the new system will work and who will police it.