InFocus Podcast: Fortnight delay will help to limit damage of Delta danger, says immune expert

A delay in lifting restrictions of just two weeks will crucially allow more vulnerable people to be protected from the Delta variant, a leading virus expert has warned.

The variant is going to increase case numbers, but more vaccines will help to limit the damage, Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology at DCU, said on the InFocus podcast on Independent.ie.

The Government will decide today on delaying the opening of outdoor dining and the lifting of further restrictions.

Prof Loscher says half of the Delta variant cases are in people under the age of 34 and there is twice the risk of hospitalisation. She says the delay of even a fortnight would be worthwhile.

"The reason is the biggest concern that we have at the moment is we have a cohort of people that don’t have second doses and therefore they are at risk. If you delay opening by a few weeks, you’re not really going to delay the fact that Delta is going to increase in numbers. We are going to see that regardless of when we reopen.

"The difference of waiting a few more weeks is that we will be doing it at a time that our moist vulnerable and older population is more protected,” she says.

"So therefore the impact that Delta will have will be much less. I think the focus should be on mitigating the impact of Delta because we are not going to be able to stop Delta.

"It’s already here and regardless of when we reopen, case numbers will go up, but the impact of the rise in case number will be much less if we wait those few weeks,” she adds.

An Irish journalist in London who is currently sick with the Delta variant says people need to be aware of the danger.

Sky News Correspondent Enda Brady got sick after covering England’s Euro 2020 football matches at Wembley in London.

"You don’t want this variant getting in, getting a stranglehold and getting hold of people,” he tells the podcast.

Mr Brady believes he contracted the Delta variant and his symptoms include congested lungs and increased heart beat.

Despite being extremely fit as a regular marathon runner, he has been floored by the illness. He has been in bed sick for almost a week and his family is in isolation in their home.

"It is absolutely horrible. I can’t see a way out of it at the moment and I pray it just good very, very quickly,” he says.

Nphet is recommending a delay of several weeks to the reopening, which would end any prospect of indoor dining or drinking.

The public health advice to Government warns of peak of deaths in August as a result of a Delta virus wave of infections in Ireland.

The modelling for the Delta variant in Ireland shows shocking rises in the worst-case model, which one informant described as “grim and alarming” and another said would be “like an invasion.”

The delay threatens to push the reopening of Irish society into September, with reviews of the landscape in the interim. Ministers are said to be shocked at the severity of the warnings and scale of the recommendation.