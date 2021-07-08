InFocus Podcast: England v Ireland, who has picked the right path out of lockdown?

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet each other with an elbow bump at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast, last August Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the so-called “Freedom Day” is on track to go ahead on July 19. Meanwhile, the Irish Government are concerned about the Delta variant and have postponed further lifting of restrictions.

The UK Government accepts the number of Covid cases will rise substantially in the coming weeks as the Delta variant rips through the unvaccinated. But with mostly young, otherwise healthy people affected, the Government sees it as a ‘now or never’ moment to start living with Covid.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to GB Political Editor Darren McCaffrey about England’s decision to take a calculated risk and ‘live with an acceptable level of death’.

Two countries, two very different approaches but a common border. Which country has picked the right path out of lockdown?