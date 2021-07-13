InFocus Podcast: Cheering against England: rivalry or racism?

Jack Grealish of England looks dejected following defeat in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final against Italy. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

Football is going to Rome after Italy beat England to win Euro 2020 - and there are plenty of Irish football fans having a good laugh at our near neighbour's expense.

Although the Taoiseach offered his diplomatic support to the English, many Irish people simply couldn’t support the Three Lions.

Is it about rivalry or racism?

On the 100th anniversary of the truce in the War of Independence, is our sporting identity a reflection of relations with the auld enemy?

On InFocus, the current affairs podcast from Independent.ie, Fionnán Sheahan talks to Dr Siobhan Doyle, Cultural historian at the Technological University of Dublin, and Ian O’Doherty, columnist with the Irish Independent, about the heady mix of Anglo-Irish sport and politics.