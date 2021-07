The summer’s biggest horse-racing festival, the Galway Races, starts next week.

But it comes at a time when the horse racing industry is dogged by controversy, scandals and crises.

From bans on trainers, to doping allegations to revelations of animal abuse, the sport of kings is under the spotlight.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Michael Verney, Horseracing Correspondent with the Irish Independent and Philip Ryan, Political Editor with the Irish Independent on a sport falling at the hurdles.