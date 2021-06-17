InFocus: Murder in Mauritius - the Michaela McAreavey story

Michaela McAreavey was murdered in her hotel room on her honeymoon in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The well-known daughter of All-Ireland winning football manager Mickey Harte, Michaela had married John McAreavey just 12 days earlier.

In 2012, two hotel workers were unanimously acquitted of her murder after an 8-week trial. And both the Harte and McAreavey families are still searching for justice.

So what went happened in the trial? And what went wrong with the police investigation? Why have the Mauritian government now agreed to look at the case again?

In this InFocus podcast, host Denise Calnan speaks to Irish Independent Special Correspondent Catherine Fegan who attended the full trial in 2012 and has followed the case since.