Last week the Taoiseach pushed back the planned reopening of the hospitality sector following stark advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The reopening of hospitality has been delayed yet again - and it's now balancing on the controversial introduction of a vaccine pass system by the Government.

A ‘coronapas’ which is in effect in the likes of Denmark, is something the Government had been previously opposed to. But what exactly is a vaccine pass and how will it work in Ireland?

A vaccine pass could grant those who are vaccinated or immune access to indoor restaurants and amenities - but it has been steeped in controversy with allegations of discrimination and inequality and the question of who exactly would police the pass.

In this podcast, host Denise Calnan speaks to Irish Independent Political Editor Philip Ryan who tells us everything we need to know about the pass - and who is for and against it.

Dublin restaurateur Angela Ruttledge shares how she believes the pass will work in her everyday business - and we check in with journalist Tom Carstensen who joins us from Denmark where they have successfully introduced a domestic vaccine certificate system.

