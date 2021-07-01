| 11.6°C Dublin

InFocus: Dublin Bay South by-election - big names do battle in country’s wealthiest constituency

Fine Gael by-election candidate for Dublin Bay South James Geoghegan, pictured with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Naoise Culhane/PA)

Dublin Bay South, one of the wealthiest constituencies in the country, will go to the polls later this month to find a replacement for Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy.

History suggests the constituency is an Fine Gael stronghold. But their candidate James Geoghegan has Labour's Ivana Bacik and Sinn Féin's parachute candidate Lynn Boylan clipping at their heels.

A loss for Fine Gael will be a major blow to Leo Varadkar’s leadership. A win for Labour would be beyond a boost for Alan Kelly. And if Mary Lou McDonald is to be the next Taoiseach, she’ll want to see poll ratings transfer to the ballot box.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Political Correspondent John Downing to assess the field and the likely outcomes from the constituencies.

Dublin Bay South by-election: big names do battle in country’s wealthiest constituency

