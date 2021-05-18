In the world BC – Before Covid – one issue dominated the political agenda in Ireland like no other. Now it’s back. The housing crisis is becoming the defining issue for a generation that feels it is locked out of ever having a place to call home.

In this podcast Fionnán Sheahan examines the housing headache for first-time buyers. He speaks to Irish Independent writer Larissa Nolan about her experience of the housing market and her desire to become a homeowner . And Irish Independent Business Editor Donal O’Donovan talk through the possible solutions that might end the crisis.