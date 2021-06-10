InFocus: A remarkable year in Irish politics – how has the crises ridden Grand Coalition fared?

They said it could never happen. They promised it would never happen. But with the country shutdown by Covid, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael formed a grand coalition and ended a century of tribal politics.

Election 2020 also saw the Green Party move back centre stage as they put their 2011 wipe-out behind them as joined the traditional ‘big two’ in Government Buildings.

But it has been a year like no other. Multiple resignations, people ordered to stay at home for months, a Tánaiste under garda investigation and a Taoiseach whose biggest critics are arguably within his own party.

In this episode host Kevin Doyle is joined by Political Editor Philip Ryan to reflect on the many twists and turns from a remarkable year in Irish politics.