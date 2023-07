Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan fails to save the penalty of Steph Catley of Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland began the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 loss to Australia in Sydney today. Stand-in captain Steph Catley scored a second half penalty for the co-hosts.

Our reporter in Australia Dave Kelly gave his thoughts to Sinéad Kissane on Ireland's opening performance as they now face into a likely must-win group game against Canada next week.

