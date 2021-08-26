In Focus: Not without risk - the Irish Army Rangers in Kabul

The Irish Army Ranger Wing have arrived on the ground in Kabul with the mission to assist the evacuations of Irish citizens from an embattled Afghanistan.

Who are the Irish Army Rangers and what sets them apart from other Irish military units?

The security situation for Irish citizens attempting to access Kabul Airport remains extremely volatile, so what challenges will the Irish Army Rangers' mission face?

In this In Focus podcast, host Denise Calnan speaks to renowned security and defence analyst Declan Power - who has served in three combat arms of the Irish Army.

