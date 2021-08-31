In Focus – A city abandoned: street crime in the capital

Ministers are set to push ahead with the phased return to offices from next month. But what sort of Dublin City will many office workers be returning to?

Dublin Independent councillor Mannix Flynn says the fear on the street is palpable.

“Many people are fearful of assaults, and what they’re going to be faced with when they see people coming down the street and how it may entangle very fast. Within many parts of the city there is a myriad of assaults”

With street violence, anti-social behaviour and drug dealing spiralling out of control in recent months, there have been calls for more gardaí to patrol Dublin streets. But is there enough manpower?

In this In Focus podcast, host Fionnán Sheahan speaks to Martin Harte from the Temple Bar Company to find out have businesses within the city centre have been affected by anti-social behaviour, and Anjali Sharma shares her story about being the victim of an unprovoked attack in St. Stephen’s Green.

You can subscribe to In Focus wherever you get your podcasts.

We appreciate your feedback on our podcasts. If you have any thoughts you would like to share, please email us podcasts@independent.ie