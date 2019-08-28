Going to College is a four-part series helping you to prepare for some nerve-wracking - and exciting - weeks ahead, presented by Síona Cahill, former USI President.

Going to College is a four-part series helping you to prepare for some nerve-wracking - and exciting - weeks ahead, presented by Síona Cahill, former USI President.

The Going to College Podcast: Your college survival guide - part 1

This week’s episode is all about preparing for college. From accommodation to cooking, societies and social life, to lectures and course work, there’s a huge amount of information to take in.

If you wonder how you will cope with it all, you’re not alone, there’s plenty of people, resources and organisations to help out.

And on this podcast we’ve four guests with insights and advice on not only surviving, but making the most of the coming weeks, months and years.

Joining Síona was Dean O’Reilly, final year psychology student and chair of DCU’s student mental health society, Dr. Brian Gormley, Head of campus life at TU Dublin, Colette Harrison, QQI Manager of Awards and Certification, and Scott Ahern, student counsellor with TU Dublin.

For more episodes and information, go to https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/going-to-college/

More resources:

Student volunteering platform www.studentvolunteer.ie

Catherine O’Connor http://www.crackingthecollegecode.ie/

How To Be A Student: 100 Great Ideas And Practical Habits For Students Everywhere, Sarah Moore & Maura Murphy https://www.amazon.co.uk/How-Student-Practical-Everywhere-everywhere/dp/0335216528

The Going to College series is in association with QQI.

Online Editors