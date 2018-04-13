Fitness guru Karl Henry launches exclusive 'The Real Health' podcast
One of Ireland’s leading and most recognised personal trainers Karl Henry is launching his latest venture today - an exclusive podcast with Independent.ie.
Karl will host 'The Real Health', in association with Laya Healthcare, every Monday on Independent.ie.
The fitness and health guru is hosting a Facebook Live event at Easons on O'Connell Street today from 1 - 1.30pm to celebrate the launch.
Viewers from all across the country can tune in as Karl is joined by Baz Ashmawy and a host of other guests.
Karl is hoping his podcast will aim to motivate, empower, educate and inspire listeners to live a healthier and happier life.
Online Editors