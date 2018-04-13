Podcasts

Friday 13 April 2018

Fitness guru Karl Henry launches exclusive 'The Real Health' podcast

Independent.ie Newsdesk

One of Ireland’s leading and most recognised personal trainers Karl Henry is launching his latest venture today - an exclusive podcast with Independent.ie.

Karl will host 'The Real Health', in association with Laya Healthcare, every Monday on Independent.ie.

The fitness and health guru is hosting a Facebook Live event at Easons on O'Connell Street today from 1 - 1.30pm to celebrate the launch.

Viewers from all across the country can tune in as Karl is joined by Baz Ashmawy and a host of other guests.

Karl is hoping his podcast will aim to motivate, empower, educate and inspire listeners to live a healthier and happier life.

Online Editors

