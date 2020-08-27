Yes, Dublin is dead during Covid – but it still beats what rural life can offer

While the onslaught of Covid-19 has muted some of Dublin’s charms, it’s time someone highlighted the joys of urban living to balance the gleeful accounts from those bailing out of the Big Smoke.

We live 10 minutes (brisk) walk from Stephen’s Green and I would not swap my small house, colossal rent, and concrete backyard for a mansion with an acre in a rural idyll.

Even though, now my partner’s company has gone ‘full monty’ remote, we could live anywhere.

But though my mind wandered through the possibilities on our holiday in Connemara, the fantasy never got far.

I had the ‘what if?’ game rolling when we left our Airbnb cottage to stroll to the deserted beach with the startling view of the Twelve Bens.

It rolled when I looked at the kids running around with the sheep dog in the field, or feeding apples to the horse, the Playstation forgotten.

Every driver waved at us. The air was fresh. Even the grey drizzle matched the grey, slate lake in a classy way.

But I could not help noting the bad bits.

We had little phone coverage. The scampi from our local restaurant was delicious but after two dinners we wanted something different.

With no paths I was nervous to go running. Apart from the stunning beach, we drove everywhere.

I observed the friendly farmer next door, in and out of the car all day, ferrying about his texting teenagers.

In Dublin, we mostly walk or cycle, and the freedom puts us in better form.

If you live in a rural area, you have no choice. Last year the CSO had a report showing the average distance to most everyday services was at least three times longer for rural dwellings; for a supermarket, pharmacy and a GP, the average distance for rural residents was about seven times longer than for urbanites.

We lived in South Africa and Greece where we did the big gaff in the suburbs which meant driving everywhere - the extra space was no compensation for feeling penned in.

I set a high value on living near the cultural action; the burbs are out of the question, even though I grew up there. This apple has fallen far from the tree and it’s not going back.

I grew up 8km from Dublin city centre and 6km from my secondary school and most of my pals.

All that waiting at bus stops or walking home at 2am because there were no taxis (pre-Uber era) left their mark.

To live tantalisingly close to the hub, yet to be so outside it. I hated that.

And I love being able to make plans at the last minute.

The last time I went to the theatre was January 23 - ‘A Holy Show’ by Janet Moran; a hilarious play based on the 1981 hijacking of an Aer Lingus plane.

A friend rang at 7pm to say she had a spare ticket. I was on my bike and at the Project theatre in 18 minutes.

We sat chatting in the bar after for ages. Would we go somewhere else? Get a burrito? We called it a night and made a plan to go see the movie ‘Parasite’ the following week.

A simple evening but one now representing all that is beautiful about our capital.

I did not go out that much pre-Covid but reading about a new restaurant or exhibition or play and just knowing I could go was enough.

So, the obvious solution is a rural bolthole to get the best of both worlds, and that’s the plan the instant I win the Lotto.

Many city folk have always done this; walking down the main street of Roundstone you could be in Foxrock village - the trill of the South Dub twangs. I bumped into three people I knew.

But we can only have one home and, even if we can’t really afford it, our central location is the outright winner; the swimming pool, the library, the Natural History Museum - all within a 20-minute walk.

Last Saturday we got back and I walked into a sunny Grafton Street where the buzz made the deserted country roads feel lonely.

Sadly, now in the evening Dublin city is dead.

Covid-19 has taken away the core of what makes the capital vibrant - but it’s all coming back someday and I am happy to wait it out.