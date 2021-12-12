Work do on ice again? Pass the home brew

For a second year, offices won’t be hosting a Christmas party — that one night of the year where it’s possible to swap professionalism for merriment. The loss of this ritual will be felt by employees and employers alike, after so long meeting on Zoom.

The tradition of cutting loose busts office workers from the desk cubicle for a glittering restaurant or tinsel-clad snug. A genuine, bona fide Big Night Out of the year.

While the parties won’t be going ahead, hopeful plans had been made just in case. Employees back-channelled to get a preferred restaurant or boozer. Restaurants and private areas were booked.

The date was scribbled on the fridge calendar. Restaurants and nightclubs had a moment of hope, before socialising was restricted.

But why does the Christmas party matter? We all have our workplace besties — the one whose eye you catch in a meeting and have to avoid in case you laugh.

But the Yuletide knees-up offers a chance for foes to become friends. Occupational adversaries drop their guard, perhaps divulging personal issues they are battling at home which explain a poor performance.

This festive transmutation enables team cohesion and engagement that companies try to recreate in all manner of bonding activities. Even the act of dancing helps to dispel some of the negative charge that can exist across the boardroom table.

I spent my 20s working in public relations and the Christmas party was a big deal. The high heels would be smuggled in canvas totes. Snazzy eyeshadow was brushed into place between client calls, layers of powder and hairspray making the keyboard sticky as I tried to clear the to-do list. That workplace scent of radiators and printer ink was replaced with a saccharine mist of Chanel.

Sitting down to a slap-up dinner, a platter of prosecco and cosmopolitans, before scrambling to get a taxi for Harcourt Street — well, it was something I always looked forward to. Even after my daughter was born, having that festive night out with colleagues was a diary date for F-U-N.

Divilment was in the December air, with a frisson of flirtation. Getting glammed up for the night lets us present a different side to the people we spend most of our waking week hours with. Instead of arriving into the office with runners and a Tupperware dish of pasta salad, women could showcase glossy blowdrys.

We all wear many job titles — marketeer, accountant, account manager, divisional director — but a seisiún with the co-workers converts tuna-sandwich eating individuals into an intriguing assemblage: an engaging raconteur, a closeted jiver, or even a siren in stilettos.

For nearly two years many have worked remotely. We don’t know what aftershave our colleagues wear or how they drink their tea. We’ve missed the non-verbal cues that help us see if someone is picking their nails with anxiety or struggling with their workload.

Those few utterances exchanged while climbing the stairs or queuing for a sandwich at lunchtime; all these little interactions have disappeared, making the loss of this year’s Christmas party all the greater.

And not everyone works remotely. Those who have battled through the pandemic in hospitals, in supermarkets, creches and on building sites have spent time with colleagues. By God, you’d think they would be most in need of a few glasses of bubbly and a bop around a sticky dance floor to the Spice Girls.

However, partying is likely to be low on their list of priorities. After that wine-and-cheese gathering at Downing Street last year emerged, despite a lockdown being in place, organisations will be wary of hosting improvised parties.

A Christmas party reveals the spirit of a company. Is the workplace generously acknowledging their employee’s year-long slog, or leaving them to celebrate on their own dime as miserly penny pinchers?

With the Great Resignation, where large numbers are exiting the workforce, the difficulty recruiting and retaining staff is a trend that’s likely to continue. Rewarding loyalty at this time of year is one opportunity companies have to keep their existing staff sweet.

And many HR teams have been creative in emulating this element of the office party by sending out epicurean hampers, issuing bonus holidays and Zoom game nights. These measures tally with how festivities had been marked in the past. Christmas was celebrated over 12 days because it was too dark and cold to work outside, with mead and beer a distraction from the midwinter blackness.

Perhaps next year we can settle into the steak-filled air of a restaurant, admire our colleagues, and collectively roll our eyes to Wham!’s Last Christmas.