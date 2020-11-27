Why we have to cough up more in mortgage interest rates than our EU counterparts

The disconnect between interest rates Irish borrowers have to pay compared to our German, French or Italian friends continues.

The latest figures from the Central Bank (which helpfully posts the rates every month without actually going to the trouble of rapping its charges on the knuckles for engaging in the ‘rip off’) shows the average Irish mortgage rate is 2.78pc. This compares badly with the 1.34pc across the EU. It always does.

The European Central Bank is lending for free, so how is it we get the bum steer every time?

The difference in this example could be as much as €78,000 a year on a 30-year €300,000 loan. So imagine how someone on Bank of Ireland’s top variable rate of 4.2pc must feel.

Apathetic, if the truth be known, because we are chronically incurious about what we pay on the most expensive loan in our life.

It’s just as well. Banks complain, not without cause, that the cost of doing business here is much higher. Customers typically don’t pay the hefty set-up fees our EU counterparts do, and our penchant for making repossessions incredibly complicated and expensive means everyone coughs up more.

