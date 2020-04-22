Why I'm now a part-time 'leftie'

Is the Irish language unique in having a special word for left-handed people: cithóg? American baseball introduced "southpaw" into English. Italian, like some of the other Latin languages, has unfortunately conjugated "left" - "sinistro" with "sinister" and "damaged". Throughout history, left-handed people - about 10pc of an average population - have felt that society disfavoured them.

I never gave it much thought until recently, when I developed a problem with the radial nerve in my right arm, causing thumb and wrist pain. So I decided to try and live for a week, as best I could, as a left-handed person. An interesting experiment, which, by the way, is supposed to be good for the brain. Brushing your teeth with your left hand instead of your right is said to sharpen up cognitive reactions.

Cleaning your teeth, dressing, applying make-up, hair-brushing - all can be done left-handedly, although with more deliberation. We are all creatures of habit. The right-handed person reaches automatically with the right hand: you have to tell yourself, "no, do it with the other hand".

Simple household tasks like vacuuming can be driven left-handed. Opening a pouch of catfood I was also pleased to accomplish, though manipulating a scissors is more challenging - I can see why there are special (more expensive) scissors adapted to the left-hander. Left-handed people often say that gadgets are not designed with cithógs in mind, and I came to grasp that point. The average tin-opener is definitely shaped for a right-handed person. There are also special bread knives on the market especially for left-handed people: try as I might, I couldn't manage to cut bread left-handed.

Then there is handwriting. Left-hand writing, for the naturally right-handed, looks shaky and spidery at first, but I feel sure that practice would improve it, since practice improves everything. My left-handed signature might not pass muster on legal documents where the right-handed form has been the accepted template: but it was a more interesting one, with greater flourishes. If a personality is revealed by a signature, would your personality be different if you used your left hand?

An adult can passably adapt to writing with either hand, but generations of schoolchildren born left-handed were quite cruelly forced to use their right hand in script - sometimes even beaten for resorting to their left.

The movie The King's Speech depicted the speech therapy given to George VI - by the Irish-Australian voice coach Lionel Logue - to remedy his nerve-wracking stammer. The king had developed this awful stammer because, as a young boy, though born left-handed, he had been forced to use his right hand. Left-handedness is connected to brain wiring, and it's not a great idea to start mucking around with neurological pathways in young children.

Writing is an issue because writing gear, too, is designed for right-handed people, as are notebooks, and maybe even the original typewriter keyboard, now attached to the computer.

It would be handier, literally, if we wrote in Hebrew or Arabic, where the script moves from right to left. I am told by a philologist friend that cuneiform, the earliest system of writing invented by the Sumerians, was also chiselled from right to left, leading to the supposition that inscribing words on stone might come more easily to left-handers.

Many sculptors and artists have been left-handed and the greatest of them have sometimes been ambidextrous - equally skilled with left and right hand - as were, astonishingly, both Michaelangelo and Leonard da Vinci. (On the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, it can be seen that Adam is portrayed as being left-handed.) Da Vinci not only painted and wrote with both hands, but he could do mirror-writing ambidextrously. What a guy!

Commentators notice when tennis-players are left-handed, but it doesn't seem to have been a disadvantage for John McEnroe, Rafael Nadal or Martina Navratilova. Left-handers not at championship levels say that racquet sports are a bit harder for them. Apparently, it's no problem for a footballer to be a "left-footer", although that was slang, in Belfast - and in some parts of England, too - for being a Roman Catholic.

When Barack Obama was President of the United States and David Cameron was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, left-hander shook with left-hander. Bill Clinton, too, was a southpaw.

Left-handed people have been called, literally, "sinister" in times gone by, and various prejudices have been attached to their natural inclinations: that they were more inclined to be criminal, or insane. Modern research suggests that some mental conditions such as bi-polar disorder may be slightly higher among left-handed people, but so may some intellectual gifts such as creativity and leadership. Swings and roundabouts.

I didn't become a cithóg just by consciously attempting to use my left hand predominantly for a week, but it made me think about the challenges that some have had to face.

The trapped nerve on my right, dominant, hand has begun to heal, but I'll go on being a part-time leftie, in some everyday tasks: because we should sometimes do things differently when we can.