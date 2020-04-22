| 4.8°C Dublin

Why I'm now a part-time 'leftie'

Mary Kenny

Being forced to live for a week as a 'cithóg' has changed my perspective

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Is the Irish language unique in having a special word for left-handed people: cithóg? American baseball introduced "southpaw" into English. Italian, like some of the other Latin languages, has unfortunately conjugated "left" - "sinistro" with "sinister" and "damaged". Throughout history, left-handed people - about 10pc of an average population - have felt that society disfavoured them.

I never gave it much thought until recently, when I developed a problem with the radial nerve in my right arm, causing thumb and wrist pain. So I decided to try and live for a week, as best I could, as a left-handed person. An interesting experiment, which, by the way, is supposed to be good for the brain. Brushing your teeth with your left hand instead of your right is said to sharpen up cognitive reactions.

Cleaning your teeth, dressing, applying make-up, hair-brushing - all can be done left-handedly, although with more deliberation. We are all creatures of habit. The right-handed person reaches automatically with the right hand: you have to tell yourself, "no, do it with the other hand".