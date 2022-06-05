| 11.3°C Dublin

Why housing solutions are making the problem worse; and could Harry Styles be his generation's David Bowie? - Sunday Independent opinions

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has introduced measures to tackle the crisis, but property prices keep on rising Expand

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has introduced measures to tackle the crisis, but property prices keep on rising

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has introduced measures to tackle the crisis, but property prices keep on rising

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has introduced measures to tackle the crisis, but property prices keep on rising

Eoin O'Malley

Housing ‘solutions’ are making the problem worse

Shane Ross

DAA, the self-satisfied dinosaur that knows it faces no threat of extinction

Eilis O'Hanlon

Johnny Depp’s victory shows that money wins

Ciara Kelly

Does giving women more protection in the workplace mean that they’ll have less opportunity?

Brendan O'Connor

Could Harry Styles be the David Bowie of his generation? I hope so

Willie O'Dea

Having lost its identity, Fianna Fáil is failing to drive change

Sarah Caden

It’s a long summer when there’s no support for children with special needs

Colin Murphy

Wishful thinking won’t cut harmful emissions – or airport queues

Declan Lynch

When Cool Britannia held artistic crown

Julia Molony

How Lisa Smith was shaped by toxic masculinity

Conor Skehan

Policymakers all at sea ahead of our looming inflation storm

Fiona Sherlock

God save the Green – how do we really feel about the British royals?

Gene Kerrigan

High flyers, low pay, long queues

Máiría Cahill

People living near Casement Park just want their fears allayed

