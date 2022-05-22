| 13.2°C Dublin

Why house prices will rise at slower pace for two more years; hospital row will be forgotten by election time - Sunday Independent opinions

Former Health Minister Simon Harris in 2017 with a model of the National Maternity Hospital, when it was being costed at under €300m. Today, the estimated cost is over €1bn Expand

Conor Skehan

Why house prices will rise at slower pace for two more years

Luke O'Neill

Careful your house may be too clean – Why getting dirty is essential for children

Shane Ross

Bertie a wasted national asset in Northern Ireland impasse

Eoin O’Malley

Memories are short and hospital row will be forgotten by election time

Brendan O'Connor

Everyone’s got a theory why the whole world went full Vardy. And here’s mine

Julia Molony

Secular Ireland still needs and yearns for community of ritual

Gene Kerrigan

When politicians need to show they (really, really) care

Eilish O'Hanlon

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial has only shown that the rich are the same as everybody else. They do absurd and foolish things, but who hasn’t?

Fiona Sherlock

Sally Rooney’s slow-moving millennial masterpiece is fast becoming a modern Irish classic

Joe Brolly

‘Biggest parade in North isn’t the Twelfth, it’s Pride’

Sarah Caden

An officer and a gentleman: Cruise’s showbiz royalty status shows no sign of waning

