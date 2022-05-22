Why house prices will rise at slower pace for two more years; hospital row will be forgotten by election time - Sunday Independent opinions

View the Sunday Independent's top opinion articles in one place. Why house prices will rise at slower pace LCareful your house may be too clean – Shane Ross in Northern Ireland impasseEoin O&rsquo;MalleyMemories are short and Brendan O'ConnorEveryone&rsquo;s got a theory why the whole world went full Vardy. Julia MolonySecular Ireland still needs and yearns for When politicians need to show they Eilish O'HanlonThe &lsquo;Wagatha Christie&rsquo; libel trial has only shown that the rich . They do absurd and foolish things, but who hasn&rsquo;t?Fiona SherlockSally Rooney&rsquo;s slow-moving millennial masterpiece is fast Joe Brolly &lsquo;Biggest parade in North isn&rsquo;t the Twelfth,Sarah CadenAn officer and a gentleman: Cruise&rsquo;s showbiz royalty status