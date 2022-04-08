| 2.9°C Dublin

Why does our Government believe childcare is a problem women will willingly bend over backwards to fix themselves?

Tanya Sweeney

Let’s face it: the childcare conundrum — this choosing between childcare and a career — is almost exclusively the preserve of women

‘It’s like a second mortgage, isn’t it?” you’ll often hear the parents of young children say about their monthly childcare bills. Well, it is and it isn’t. It’s a hefty chunk of change, certainly, but you’re not paying it for the guts of 30 years. That’s the good news. The bad news is that you don’t get to own a bricks and mortar house afterwards. Nope, instead you get the school book list, the uniform list, the after-school activities invoice. Having kids is more expensive than anyone will ever tell you.

And yet, I wasn’t prepared for the moment an interviewee casually totted up her own childcare bill down the years, for three children. “I’ve probably paid about 80 grand on childminders,” she estimated.

