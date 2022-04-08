Why does our Government believe childcare is a problem women will willingly bend over backwards to fix themselves?

‘It’s like a second mortgage, isn’t it?” you’ll often hear the parents of young children say about their monthly childcare bills. Well, it is and it isn’t. It’s a hefty chunk of change, certainly, but you’re not paying it for the guts of 30 years. That’s the good news. The bad news is that you don’t get to own a bricks and mortar house afterwards. Nope, instead you get the school book list, the uniform list, the after-school activities invoice. Having kids is more expensive than anyone will ever tell you.

And yet, I wasn’t prepared for the moment an interviewee casually totted up her own childcare bill down the years, for three children. “I’ve probably paid about 80 grand on childminders,” she estimated.

I was incredulous, but once I looked at the sums, I realised she was actually, depressingly, not far off the mark. Average childcare fees nationally have risen again, and now cost €184 per child per week. In more affluent parts of Dublin, it’s €265. If a private childminder is paid €50 per child, per day — an amount that appears to be standard, yet is well, well below minimum wage, by the way — that’s €250 a week, or €1,000-€1,250 a month. That can work out at €15,000 a year. If your child is in childcare from six months on, that can be four years of care — €60,000, times three children, which is €180,000. It’s an awful lot of money for a couple, just so that they simply can go out and work. As a friend on Twitter noted, “While we never resented the caregivers earning a decent wage, we resented having to pay it out of already taxed income. It was a fine for going to work.”

And while these numbers sting, they are also nowhere near a fair wage for childminders or facility owners, who are doing some of the most important, responsible work you’ll ever ask another person to do. As in most of the caring, female-heavy professions, the sector is woefully underfunded. Minding children is also seriously hard work. What they get paid for it is, frankly, scandalous.

You don’t need me to tell you that the childcare situation in this country is fast reaching a breaking point. The Facebook parenting groups I am in are packed solid with mums scrambling to find creche places, or attempting to source someone to do early-morning drop offs or afterschool pick ups. Many are putting the names of children who haven’t yet been born on creche waiting lists.

Last month, this very newspaper ran a report from women who haven’t been able to return to work because of a lack of creche places and available childminders, or due to the cost of said care — which is forbiddingly high. You might notice the use of ‘women’ here.

Let’s face it: the childcare conundrum — this choosing between childcare and a career — is almost exclusively the preserve of women. If you are a man and the primary caregiver in your house, I’m going to assume that you’re progressive enough to understand and acknowledge that you are in the minority here. The rest of us, meanwhile, are the main contact at the creche, the person the childminder calls when there’s a temperature spike, the one who buys the end-of-year gifts for pre-school teachers.

And because the childcare problem is mainly a mum problem (although to be fair, the cost often hits both parents squarely in the pocket), there’s no real hurry on the Government to take a substantial run at this. There’s lots of lip service paid to the complexity of the situation in the corridors of power, yet when it comes down to it, the attitude appears to be, ‘they’re women, they’ll work it out’, or ‘surely they can ask granny for help’. (In 2016, 16pc of primary school children were cared for by an unpaid relative or friend.)

Grannies have done their child-rearing. It shouldn’t be on them to pick up the slack, turning the simple joy of seeing their grandchildren into a full-time obligation.

Most people pay for childcare simply that they can work, and yet this seems to be regarded as a discretionary spend. Sorry, but ‘ask your mum’ is not a sustainable solution when there are 61,000 babies born here every year.

Sure, there have been schemes and incentives designed to soften the blow, but they amount to a hill of beans for most working parents. The ECCE scheme, offering pre-schoolers free pre-school care for three hours a day, is great if you’re a non-working parent. Yet if your facility doesn’t offer a full-day service, you’ll still often have to pay a full-day rate for a childminder. The much-mooted National Childcare Subsidy scheme offers my household about €23 a week in relief; not to be sniffed at, certainly, but a drop in the ocean when the monthly outgoing is often over €1,400 for our only child.

Why full-time subsidised childcare, for every pre-school child that needs it, is not readily available just blows my mind. Why isn’t there tax break in place, that would also bring a number of childminders into the revenue system? In Iceland, childcare costs are capped at €60 per week. In Finland, the state provides universal daycare which, at its most expensive, costs €290 a month. In Finland, the state also helps parents find appropriate childcare, from organising nannies to sourcing kindergarten places. Why? Because they consider childcare an essential public service, essential to the smooth running of the entire country. And not, as our Government seems to believe, a problem that women will willingly bend over backwards to fix themselves. I’m here to tell you now, we really are not at all that willing.

