Where streets are filthy, no one governs and getting sick is risky

Máiría Cahill

Northern Ireland Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

Last week, I spent a lovely weekend in Donegal to see the summer’s end. The weather was spectacular, so off to the beach we went, where I lay on a sand dune with a book and my daughter jumped frothy white waves with her friend and dodged jellyfish as they surfed mini ripples with their body boards. As we left, huge cardboard cut outs of feet reminded us to take our rubbish home, stating: “Leave only your footprints in the sand.”

We ate in Dungloe, still awash with visitors, and marvelled at its cleanliness. It is a one-street town full of pubs, gift shops and places to eat. You won’t find a pick of litter. In contrast, I had to travel to Belfast last week and almost wiped my feet getting into the car after navigating dumps of dog poo, urine snaking from alleys and seagulls fighting over someone’s discarded Happy Meal. Perhaps we should invent a new game to make the place more palatable, where tourists can play dot-to-dot on the tarmac with ubiquitous lumps of chewing gum?

