Where streets are filthy, no one governs and getting sick is risky

Last week, I spent a lovely weekend in Donegal to see the summer’s end. The weather was spectacular, so off to the beach we went, where I lay on a sand dune with a book and my daughter jumped frothy white waves with her friend and dodged jellyfish as they surfed mini ripples with their body boards. As we left, huge cardboard cut outs of feet reminded us to take our rubbish home, stating: “Leave only your footprints in the sand.”

We ate in Dungloe, still awash with visitors, and marvelled at its cleanliness. It is a one-street town full of pubs, gift shops and places to eat. You won’t find a pick of litter. In contrast, I had to travel to Belfast last week and almost wiped my feet getting into the car after navigating dumps of dog poo, urine snaking from alleys and seagulls fighting over someone’s discarded Happy Meal. Perhaps we should invent a new game to make the place more palatable, where tourists can play dot-to-dot on the tarmac with ubiquitous lumps of chewing gum?

Not even the unwrapping of the Primark clock can save the Castle Street area. If Belfast is relying on the Bank buildings to rise like a Phoenix from the flames to rescue it, it has a problem. Broken bollards. Boarded-up shops. Dirt and junk around every corner.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced an £11.5m funding package to “support the further recovery of the tourism industry across Northern Ireland”. In a sector that has been hit hard during Covid, it was welcome news. Mr Lyons said: “The industry remains one of the largest employers in the local economy, employing almost one in 10 of the working population.”

You can almost see the tourist ads now. Rolling misty green hills and shots of Dunluce Castle with glorious sunsets. Aerial footage of Samson and Goliath, the bright yellow cranes starkly contrasting with tiny red-bricked houses of inner-city east Belfast below. The rugged beauty of the Giant’s Causeway. A boat tour through the Marble Arch Caves, stalactites and stalagmites ethereal in artificial light. All of these we are proud of, and rightly so. Imagine the voiceover, though, if we were being realistic?

Bienvenue, Welcome, Fáilte, Halo, Bout ye to Northern Ireland/the North of Ireland. We hope you enjoy your stay, which will be windy, but worth it. Visit the Dark Hedges, formed in 1775 — minus a few trees felled by storms, because we didn’t have the foresight to preserve them properly.

Or perhaps take a bus tour to our parliament, an impressive Greek classical-style building, first opened in 1932. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of one of our lesser spotted MLAs. Just don’t expect to see them in the chamber.

Please, don’t get mildly sick while here after 10am, because you won’t find a doctor’s receptionist for love nor money who can fit you in to the appointment list. Don’t get really sick, either; our emergency departments are overcrowded.

Why not take a trip to the Titanic building, one of our impressive architectural feats. Less impressive is our Crumlin Road Courthouse, which you should give a wide berth, as it, like its history, has been allowed to disintegrate before our eyes. Perhaps you could take a terror tour and sign our peace wall while singing a chorus of John Lennon’s Imagine. Just don’t log in to Northern Irish Twitter, lest you see the reality of our festering sectarianism in real time.

Crippled with overheads, businesses are shutting. Parents’ pockets are fleeced with the cost of school uniforms. Food banks are busier than ever. Council staff are striking for better terms and conditions. Doctors, overworked and underpaid, are considering likewise.

Teaching unions are balloting members to either strike or work to rule — and if it comes to pass, will be in “breach of teachers’ contractual duties’’, according to the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee’s management position, cited by Michelle McIlveen in response to a recent Assembly Question. Not a hint of irony there in an Education Minister telling teachers they may face a pay cut if they don’t get to work, while collecting her full salary, despite her party not entering an executive. Only in Northern Ireland.

Perhaps our tourists may wish to participate in a little swim while here? Or maybe not, considering over seven million tonnes of untreated sewage is overflowing into our rivers and seas. Need a house? Good luck. There are over 44,000 on waiting lists.

On and on it goes, and it isn’t getting better any time soon. Meanwhile, politicians are rudderless without a long-term executive plan, firefighting issues instead of solving them.

It doesn’t take a Mensa participant to work out that this sticking plaster strategy is as useful as a chocolate fireguard. There is no point putting a finger in a dike full of holes.

Perhaps we should reinvest the money spent on selling Northern Ireland and its beautiful scenery on attempting to fix it instead.