When you’re at the idea stage, it’s safe. When you go to make it happen, you open yourself up to emotional risk

Here’s a life hack: if you want to get lots of small, annoying jobs done — think clearing out old batteries; changing light bulbs that you’ve gotten used to living without, or vacuuming the tops of skirting boards — you need to set yourself a bigger, more challenging task to fulfill.

Specifically, you need something that fills you with a sense of dread, and that needs doing by a certain date. The reason being that — well, if you’re anything like me — you’ll be so daunted by the prospect of beginning the bigger task, you’ll fly through all of those other ones as a means to avoid or delay getting to the main event.

This is making procrastination work in your favour or, if you will, using the roadblock we so often come up against as a motivational tool in and of itself. Genius, right?

​I’ve always thought of procrastination as a fancy word for laziness but turns out, it’s not always a case of we can’t be arsed. Often, it’s more a fear of failure that prohibits our action. We might not even be aware of it, but when we delay making a significant decision or getting stuck into certain tasks, there’s typically an element of anxiety at play. Why? Because what if it doesn’t work out? What if the idea you thought was brilliant in theory isn’t actually? What if you’re not good enough?

I am great at coming up with ideas. Executing said ideas in a timely manner, however, is where I fall down. The thing is, when you’re at the idea stage, there’s lots of potential. It’s safe here. That book you haven’t written yet? It could be a New York Times best-seller! That job change you’re toying with? It could be the making of you! When you move to make it happen, however, you open yourself up to a world of emotional risk and with the prospect of things going tits up, you no longer feel safe.

In a bid to shorten the time I spend feeling doubtful — both of myself and what I’m doing — I always wind up leaving the really important tasks until the eleventh hour, such as fleshing out the book proposal I promised my agent months ago. Instead I’ll write lists of things to do. I’ll even squeeze in a quick rejig of my living-room furniture, all of which serves only to convince myself that progress, at least in some direction, is being made. Then, as the deadline looms large, I’ll eventually burst through the task, my mind fizzing with pressure, and, it’s done, proving that it was never as un-doable as I once thought.

Whatever you read about procrastination, you’ll be convinced that it’s a behaviour — or lack thereof — that needs to be stamped out; it’s something we need to work on. God knows there are plenty of books dedicated to it and we’re well familiar with the adage that a stitch in time saves nine. But what if it’s not all that bad? What if it’s not just harmless, but helpful?

Every time I push through a wave of procrastination, I vow to change my ways but, before long, I’m back to putting things off until the very last minute. I’ve realised that, at least for me, the thing we think kills our motivation might actually be the source of mine.

Hear me out: when I get right down to the line, there is no time for ruminating on whether or not I’m good enough. There is no space for self-doubt. Procrastination bulldozes right through these roadblocks because at that point you just want to get it done.

​Whether or not procrastination will work for you rather than against you will depend on how well you respond to pressure. Consistent pressure is not good for anybody. Living your life out there on the razor’s edge will eventually wear you down. But in short spurts, such as when facing a deadline, you can experience a psychological state known as optimal anxiety: enough stress to push you forward, not too much to negatively impact you. Dipping into this state can turbo-boost your creativity. Procrastination can also teach you how to manage delay. What’s more, it shows you just how much you can achieve within a short time-frame, which is always a nice boost for your confidence.

I’ve realised it’s less about the fact that I procrastinate and more about how I procrastinate. I now do so intentionally. I delay certain things until the creative juices are ready to meet me. Would it be more ideal to get things done diligently and timely without bursting a blood vessel? Probably. But would the result be as good? I’ll never get it done early enough to know.