When the police are shielding murderers, something is wrong

‘Goodbye my friend, it’s hard to die, when all the birds are singing in the sky…’

When I hear the song Seasons in the Sun, I remember a piper playing in a church in April 1994, and crying as I watched my 13-year-old grieving classmate Roseann bury her head in her father’s shoulder as they prepared to bury her murdered mother.

Theresa Clinton was 34, six years younger than her eldest daughter is now, and was in news reports last week, as one of 11 murder victims in the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) report, which has found evidence of “collusive behaviours” by the RUC. To those who loved her, it confirms what they already know — though they have had to fight for public truth for 28 years.

Theresa never got to see her daughters grow, get married or have children of their own. She was shot multiple times in her own living room, after UFF gunmen threw a breeze block through the window and then raked her with gunfire. Eight of that UFF unit in south Belfast were informants. Theresa’s husband Jim should have been warned of the risk to his life from loyalist terrorists. PONI concluded that had he been, “he would have been in a position to consider the urgency with which he might undertake a personal risk assessment and institute security arrangements at his home. This may have impacted on the preventability of the murder of Mrs Clinton”.

Shocking reading, yet important; to humanise Theresa to those who wish to delegitimise what happened to her and other victims, since the report was released, by dismissing it as “pandering to nationalists”.

The principal criticism of the report, mainly from ex-Special Branch officers, was that PONI did not discover evidence to pass the criminal conviction threshold. Hard to do, when the report explains files were deliberately destroyed.

Here are some findings in relation to the murders, including those at Sean Graham bookmakers: “The continued, unjustifiable use by Special Branch of informant(s) involved in serious criminality, including murder and the passive ‘turning a blind eye’ to such activities”, “serious investigative failings… which led to loyalist paramilitaries obtaining military-grade weaponry in a 1987 arms importation” and “failures by Special Branch to disseminate intelligence to murder investigation teams”.

Person I — a murder suspect — was recruited as an informant. PONI concludes his intelligence was of “limited value”, and that police had “lack of control” over weapons returned to him. One of these guns was later used to kill six people.

In any other society this would shock people to their core. In ours we spin the whataboutery wheel, tossing victims for continued use in sectarian conflict which, though largely over on the streets, survives in dark recesses of the mind. Bias, putrid and poisoning, oozing its mess all over society, infecting another generation.

There are those who instantly dismiss the report findings based on the fact that the victims are Catholics. That is uncomfortable writing, but the truth. Those critics — the sectarian ones — are beyond help, for they dehumanise the dead and insult the living.

There are others who joined or had relatives in the RUC, who believe that history is being rewritten, that officers served their force with distinction at great risk from republicans in order to protect the community; and that the memory of 302 murdered officers is trampled on.

Those officers are failed — not by the victims, but by their former colleagues, and their superiors. This report, concerning murders of human beings, exposes a dereliction of duty where some ripped up the rule book and leapt outside acceptable boundaries. At best they were incompetent at following up evidential leads; at worst a blind eye was turned to murder in order to protect informants — and at most appalling, to facilitate it. Where there is death, there must be accountability.

In so-called “legacy” issues, no narrative is all-encompassing. If there were ever an example of the different facets of the RUC it is this: when Jack Duffin’s coffin was making its way to his funeral service, policemen lining the route saluted in a show of solidarity.

“There was no intelligence available to police that could have prevented the attack at Sean Graham’s bookmakers,” the Ombudsman said. But Jack Duffin’s death, like 80 others, could have been prevented had police investigated those (including informers) who imported the loyalist weapons cache which included the vz.58 rifle that killed him. They didn’t.

Unionist politicians’ views on the report were laid bare in the Assembly on Tuesday. Alan Chambers MLA stated: “I was proud to wear the RUC uniform as a part-time reservist for some 15 years… The families of those who served will be hurt by the… broad-brush opportunities that it provides to the history rewriters.”

Marie Anderson’s report, 344 pages long, found serious investigative failings, delay in arresting suspects, non-testing of blood on a suspect’s coat against the injured in the Sean Graham murders, and expressed concern about the lack of identification parades in some instances.

It also stated that the management of informants was “strategically flawed and ethically unsound”.

That sentence alone should stun anyone who purports to be on the side of justice in Northern Ireland.

The DUP’s Trevor Clarke commented: “We continue to hear about all these inquiries, which are one-sided in nature.”

Figures don’t exist in relation to the background of PONI legacy cases, though monitoring figures show in 2020/21 how 45pc of respondents reported they were from a Protestant community background and 36pc from a Catholic background.

If Mr Clarke feels that reports are one-sided, he should encourage people from the unionist community who have yet to receive effective police investigations, answers, or justice, to engage with PONI. His party should also ensure publication in full of the long-awaited Kenova report, tasked to look at IRA agents run by the British state.

The piecemeal approach to legacy is not the fault of victims, but is that of government.

Theresa Clinton’s daughters didn’t ask to be made motherless. They were failed miserably by those who should have done more to ensure they were protected from loyalist killers. Twenty-eight years on, the record exposes this. It is a disgrace it has taken so long, and a bigger disgrace that some still refuse to accept the written findings in front of them.